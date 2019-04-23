BRADENTON, FLORIDA - Stephen "Fergie" Ferguson, born March 13, 1950 in Marion, Indiana to Therian Lee Ferguson and Mary Baker, passed away April 17, 2019, at his home in Bradenton, Florida, at the age of 69.

He was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind his wife, Melody Ginger Barnett Ferguson; his children, Jay (Leysa) Ferguson of Marion, Indiana, Seth Barnett of Chillicothe, and David Ferguson of Wellston; grandchildren, Michael Barnett, Brookesanne Barnett, Taylor Ferguson, and Alley Ferguson; sister, Judy (Berne) Tinkle; and many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

A celebration of life, at his request, will be held May 4 at 2 p.m. in Bradenton, Florida at Bayshore Windmill Village. For family and friends in Ohio there will be a service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, a Memorial Fund has been set up at the Vinton County National Bank to assist with cremation and medical expenses. Please direct donations to:

Stephen Ferguson Memorial Fund, c/o Melody Ferguson, Vinton County National Bank, McArthur, Box 460, Account #8410. Published in Vinton County Courier on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary