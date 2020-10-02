1/1
Delphine Marie Baptista
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delphine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delphine Marie Baptista

Visalia - Delphine M. Baptista passed away September 29, 2020 at home at the age of 96. Delphine was born in Selma, CA. on August 29, 1924 to Manuel and Mary Baptista. She lived in Visalia for 17 years and lived in Los Angeles for all her teaching years. At the age of 18, she became a Nun for the Immaculate Heart Order. She was a Teacher and a Nun for 60 years. After retiring, she traveled all over the world. Delphine is survived by three sisters, Vera Faria, Williamena Davis, Frances Able (Bob) and one brother Carl Baptista. Delphine is preceded in death by her parents Manuel and Mary Baptista, brothers Manuel, Joseph and William Baptista, sisters Belmida Sifford, Marie Stout and Virginia Baptista. Services have been entrusted to Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be held at 4 pm until 6 pm followed by a rosary at 6 pm at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel on Thursday, October 8, 2020. A funeral will be held at 9:30 am on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church followed by interment at Visalia District Cemetery. A memorial tribute may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
127 East Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
(559) 635-1144
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved