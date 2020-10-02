Delphine Marie Baptista
Visalia - Delphine M. Baptista passed away September 29, 2020 at home at the age of 96. Delphine was born in Selma, CA. on August 29, 1924 to Manuel and Mary Baptista. She lived in Visalia for 17 years and lived in Los Angeles for all her teaching years. At the age of 18, she became a Nun for the Immaculate Heart Order. She was a Teacher and a Nun for 60 years. After retiring, she traveled all over the world. Delphine is survived by three sisters, Vera Faria, Williamena Davis, Frances Able (Bob) and one brother Carl Baptista. Delphine is preceded in death by her parents Manuel and Mary Baptista, brothers Manuel, Joseph and William Baptista, sisters Belmida Sifford, Marie Stout and Virginia Baptista. Services have been entrusted to Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be held at 4 pm until 6 pm followed by a rosary at 6 pm at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel on Thursday, October 8, 2020. A funeral will be held at 9:30 am on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church followed by interment at Visalia District Cemetery. A memorial tribute may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com
.