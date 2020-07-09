1/
Stuart Ray Manuia Garner
Stuart Ray Manuia Garner

Visalia - Stuart Ray Manuia Garner (Age 65) passed away Friday July 3rd 2020 of respiratory failure.

Stuart was born on September 4th 1954 in Gridley CA, and graduated from Mt. Whitney High School in 1973. He married the love of his life on August 3rd 1985. Stu retired from the Tulare County Probation Department in 2012 after almost 30 years of service to Tulare County.

He is survived by his wife Debbie Darlene Garner; Son and daughter-in-law Chris and Monique Garner and their children Alanna, Marlynn and Jaxon; Daughter Sarah Garner and her children Jose, Liliana, Tatiana, Juliana, and Viviana; and his three sisters Patricia, Kimberly and Peggy-Ann along with much more ohana.

He is preceded in death by his father Donald Ray Garner and his mother Shirley Fung.

A memorial service will be held 11:30 AM on Monday July 13th 2020 at Hadley-Marcom Funeral Home in Visalia, CA.






Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Jul. 9 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel-Visalia
1700 W. Caldwell Ave.
Visalia, CA 93277
(559) 625-8900
