Warren John Cederborg
Warren John Cederborg, age 75, passed away on November 25, 2020 in Visalia, CA. Warren was born in the Swedish community of Kingsbug, CA to Ralph and Ruby (Peterson) Cederborg. He grew up with his older brother Stephen Cederborg attending church, singing, swimming, and playing football. After 4 years of high school football, Warren went on to play offensive lineman for California State University (CSU) Hayward and was a training camp invitee to the Oakland Raiders. He graduated with a degree in speech, drama, and physical education from CSU Hayward and went on to receive a teaching credential. After college, Warren enlisted in the Army where he served a year in Vietnam. He returned when his father passed away in 1970. Warren married the love of his life, Suzanne (Taylor) Cederborg, at the Yosemite Chapel in 1971. They lived in the San Francisco Bay Area of California where their two children, Brian Cederborg and Michelle (Cederborg) Ohrtman, were born. In 1985, the family built their home of 35 years in Visalia, CA. Warren had many loves in life. He loved his family above all, Christ Jesus, Yosemite and the Sierras, contract bridge, baseball, literature, the arts, movies, coaching his kids' sports teams, fishing, wine, fine dining, Native American history, and collecting coins, stamps, and sports cards. He was an avid supporter of the Yosemite Association, Restore Hetch Hetchy, and the Sierra Club. Warren started the first under 8 years girls soccer team in Visalia. He published 4 books (Sacred Ground, Where the Osprey Flies, Mysemite Sketches, and Coffee with Mary Jane) and wrote countless articles as a journalist for the Visalia Times-Delta as well as several short stories and poems. His most recent accomplishment was becoming the first contract bridge Grand Life Master in Tulare County. Above all, Warren was a poet. We feel the following piece represents his collection:

Time Passing

We have countless occasions

to feel the full value

of present time

as it passes us by into eternity

Now we have time

to think of wasted days

left far behind

Now we have time

to remember.

Warren was truly timeless and he will be missed dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents (Ralph and Ruby) and brother (Steve). Warren leaves behind his wife (Suzie) of 49 years, his son (Brian) and daughter in law (Janese (Walton) Cederborg), his daughter (Michelle) and son in law (Josh Ohrtman), and his 8 grandchildren (Gabriel, Anastasia, Natalia, Katelinn, Julia, Emmet, Catherine, and Autumn). If you wish to contact the family, please send an email to mkohrtman@gmail.com. Condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com.






Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
