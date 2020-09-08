Zylee Shaye Ann Holzschuh
Exeter - Just 9 days after making her perfect entrance into our lives our beautiful angel Zylee Shaye Ann Holzschuh passed away peacefully in the arms of her parents at Valley Childrens Hospital in Madera, Ca.
During her brief time here on Earth Zylee touched all of our hearts and is loved dearly by her family. Zylee experienced holding hands with her mommy and daddy, hugs, and kisses from her family, listening to her grandma's singing to her, and being told "I love you" an unaccountable amount of times by her family. She also got to meet her big sister Tillee and get some of the most loving kisses from her.
Zylee is deeply loved by her mom and dad, and her big sister Tillee. Sweet Zylee will always remain her parents' precious baby and Tillee's little sister, and they will hold her again in heaven one day.
She was born August 26, 2020 at 0614 PM she weighed 6 pounds and 14 ounces. She was 19 inches long. When Zylee made her appearance she was beautiful with a rich dark Indian complexion she shared with her great grandpa Kyle, a full head of gorgeous dark curls, and a smile that melted our hearts she was the miracle we had prayed for.
She is greeted in Heaven by her great- great grandparents Isaac and Louisa Kyle, great-great grandparents Preston and Ollie Godwin, great grandpa Claude Kyle, her great uncles Glenn Kyle and Lonnie Kyle.
Her great-great grandma Eunice Anderson, great-great grandpa Bently Anderson, And great-great grandparents Sherman and Dorthy Coverdale.
Great-great grandparents Russell and Lily Stephens, Great-great grandparents Elton and Agnes Holzschuh, Great-great grandma Elise and great great grandpa Bob Wilson and great-great grandma Sarah Womack, and her great grandma Carla Holzschuh
Zylee will be missed on earth by her parents Ryan and Chyanne Holzschuh, her big sister Tillee, Her paternal great grandparents Virginia and Jim Womack. Her maternal great grandma Lorene Kyle and maternal great grandparents Leroy and Barbara Coverdale, Her paternal grandparents Craig and Tammy Holzshuh, Her maternal grandparents Rowdy and Vickey Kyle, A bonus Nana Marci Harness, Her uncles KC Mitchel, Lance Mitchel, Cory Holzschuh (Candice), Her great aunt Julia Patino and great aunt Harlene Young (Leroy), Aunts Kellsey Kyle (Codie) Natasha Tatum (Nate), Her cousins Ruastlynn, Skyree, Logan, Serenity, Weslie, and Levi.
Zylee how very quietly you entered our world, silently, and only for a few days you stayed. But what an imprint your footprints have left in the hearts of all those who love you. We'll see you later.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel from 5 PM to 8 PM. A Funeral service will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel at 12noon followed by a Graveside service at Exeter District Cemetery. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com