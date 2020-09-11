Anthony A. McPherson, Jr., age 39 passed away in California on March 8, 2020. Anthony was born on October 28, 1980. He was a 1999 graduate of Anchor Bay High School and a 2004 graduate of Ferris State University. Anthony was a Fire Suppression Specialist for fifteen years. Beloved son of Natalie McPherson (Keith) Ziegler and the late Anthony McPherson, Sr. Loving grandson of Elena McPherson. Dear brother of Laurie (Bradford) Barnhart and dear uncle of Lilyan and Olivia Barnhart. Memorial visitation at 10:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Memorial Mass on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Church, 9764 Dixie Highway, Ira. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home. gendernalikfh.com