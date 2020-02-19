Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph ''Masher" Hibbs. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 3:00 PM American Legion 239 E. Holt Ave. Pomona , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Ralph ''Masher'' Hibbs

February 24, 1952

December 20, 2019



Beloved father, son, brother and friend to everyone who met him, Ralph passed of unknown circumstances, due to a delay at the coroner's office. He is survived by his son Darren Hibbs; daughter- in-law Suzanne, who he treated as his own; mother Wanda Baublit; brother Steve Hibbs; and faithful Retriever Sammy. He was an avid motorcyclist most of his life, a dependable truck driver by profession, and one of the coolest guys to ever walk the Earth. Ralph was also extremely generous and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need, stranger or friend. You would be hard pressed to find another man as fun as Ralph Hibbs. He enjoyed camping, fishing, shooting, "tooling around ", as he liked to say, just exploring the forests and lakes of the Sierras; he also enjoyed a nice, cold Coors. Ralph was one of the funniest people that most who knew him, ever knew and was known for being a notorious weisenheimer and jokester. You couldn't have a bad time or keep yourself from laughing a lot, with him around, that's for sure. He will always be loved and missed by an innumerable amount of people. May he rest in peace and be riding his motorcycle. A celebration of life will be at the American Legion, 239 E. Holt Ave., Pomona, CA. on Sunday, February 23rd at 3pm.

