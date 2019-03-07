Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ADDISON WEBSTER.



On February 22, 2019, Addison Penrod Webster of Howard County Maryland, retired DC Public School Administrator age 83 died of natural causes. He was the beloved widower of Leanna M. Webster (1996) and Azalee P. Webster (2012); devoted father of Guy R. Bailey, Ruth E. Webster-Lewis (Samuel), Marie E. Webster-Henderson and Addie P. Whittaker. He is also survived by seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; three brothers, Joseph, Oscar (Patricia), and Larry Webster (Scarmel); and five sisters, Ellen Baynard, Sally Hogan (Donal), Lucille Tillery (Raymond), LaGrande Beckham (Edmond) and Betty Thompson; nieces; nephews; and other relatives and friends.

Services entrusted to Howell Funeral Home, 10220 Guilford Road, Jessup, MD 20794. where the viewing will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, from 6 to 9 p.m. The funeral will be held at Howell Funeral Home on Saturday, March 9. 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment immediately following at Columbia Memorial Park, Clarksville, MD.