SCHULTZ ALBERT SCHULTZ Albert Schultz, 87, passed away on July 26, 2020, at home with his wife and children at his side. He was born in Philadelphia to George and Belle Schultz and was the youngest of four brothers. 1953 was the most consequential year of his life. That's when he met Susan on a blind date. They spent almost every day of the next 67 years together. If they weren't together, they wrote each other letters every day. Later in life, he wrote that while he thought himself an atheist, he wasn't entirely sure, because "I know for certain that God sent one of his angels" to share life with him. He earned his undergraduate degree at the University of Rochester on an NROTC scholarship. After serving in the Navy, summer work at Bell Labs and earning his PhD at Yale in 1962, he pursued a very successful career in Mechanical Engineering and Biomechanics. He loved teaching and research. He won awards for both from the U. of Illinois at Chicago and the U. of Michigan. In 1983, the U. of M. named him the Vennema Professor of Mechanical Engineering. He helped found and was the president of many professional organizations. In 1993, he was honored to be inducted into the National Academy of Engineering. As a pioneer in the young field of biomechanics, he authored many foundational papers related to the mechanics of idiopathic scoliosis, low back pain and mobility impairments in the elderly. He said that he was able to achieve what he did through a combination of biology, "plain dumb luck" and being born in the right place at the right time. He retired in 1999. He had many passions, including family, food and travel, which were always best enjoyed together. He was a lover of classical, or as he said "serious", music. Yet Susan was able to expand his horizons so that "serious" music somehow included the blues and the Beatles. We always enjoyed his tongue in cheek poems penned for family celebrations. While he had many other passions, his number one passion was doing everything with Susan. Family vacations were cherished. Whether together in the summer at a seashore, or a winter trip to somewhere warm and sunny, as long as his children and grandchildren were around him, he was happy and content. Albert and Susan have three wonderful children, Carl, Adam and Robin, and he leaves them, their spouses Lisa, Marta and Will, and eight grandchildren. Eleven years ago he wrote: "Who else has had a life more blessed than mine?" Despite declining health, his outlook never changed. We will miss him so much. A private service was held at home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Albert's honor to the American Civil Liberties Union.A private service was held at home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Albert's honor to the American Civil Liberties Union.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store