Alma Savage

Entered into eternal rest on Monday, June 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James Savage. She is survived by sons, Roland (Dorothy), Theodore (Sherron), Lowell White, and Lester Dockery, Jr. (Sonia); daughters, Shirleen Richardson and Kathleen Allen (Richard); 32 grandchildren; more than 50 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Melvin Mackell; sister, Evelyn Nichols; and a host of other relatives and many friends. Friends may visit with the family on Monday, June 22, 2020 at St. Margaret's of Scottand Catholic Church, 410 Addison Road South, Seat Pleasant, MD from 11 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. Interment, Resurrection Cemetery.