

ANNA R. COHN (Age 68)



Of Minneapolis, MN formerly of Washington DC, died March 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by parents, Angelo and Miriam R. Cohn. Survived by sister, Charlotte Cohn; brother, Jim Cohn; nephews, Eli (Cheyenne) Cohn-Postell and Leonard Aaron (Shannon Mullarkey) Cohn; great niece Miri; step children, LeeRaz and Elran Strassman, and god daughter, Sahresh Wani. Anna was a human being who believed in making a difference in people, communities, and the world. This desire knew no limits, and she had a profound influence on many. She loved her work, but even more all those she came in contact with along the way. She lived and exited the world with grace. Over four decades as a museum director at both B'nai Brith and the Smithsonian (SITES) Anna believed there were no boundaries to what could be brought to people, and took great pride in exhibits that connected the art and energy of differing cultures and backgrounds. She truly made a difference. Memorial service 3 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Temple Israel, Minneapolis, MN. No flowers please. Donations can be directed to the Anna Cohn Community Fund at the Smithsonian Institution Travelling Exhibition Service (SITES), or The Council of American Jewish Museums (CAJM) Anna R. Cohn Fellowship. Hodroff-Epstein 612 871-1234.