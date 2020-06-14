COULSON Armand LeRoy Coulson "Arm" November 10, 1920 - May 28, 2020 A member of the Greatest Generation, the family patriarch, and wonderful human being, Armand LeRoy Coulson, passed away at age 99 on May 28, 2020 in Denton, Texas. A World War II Navy Veteran, who served his country in more ways than most would know, Arm or "Al" as some would call him, continued to protect our nation as a civilian involved in military affairs throughout his career. The son of a World War I Veteran, Thomas Blades Coulson, and his resourceful wife, Mertie Mae Barrickman Coulson, Arm was born on November 10, 1920 in Morgantown, West Virginia. The first in his family to attend college, he graduated in 1942 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering from West Virginia University. Throughout his engineering career, he also studied at the University of Maryland, John Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford Univer sity, and Cornell University. Arm was commissioned into the United States Navy as an Ensign in 1944 and held the rank of Lieutenant when he was honorably released from active duty in 1946 to join the United States Naval Reserve, where he served until 1957. He was a military expert specialized in navigation equipment, airborne and shipborne technical activities, fire control systems, guided missiles, and navigation gyroscopes. During WWII, he worked on and trained others to operate the analog fire control computers for the 16-inch costal defense guns on the U.S. East and West Coasts, Puerto Rico, and the Panama Canal. Arm was briefly deployed to Kaneohe Naval Air Station in Hawaii to assist in the operation and maintenance of weapons control systems (Norden bombsight) for B-17 bombers. After the war, Arm joined several federal government contractors assisting in the post war efforts during the Cold War until his retirement in 1994. "Saint Armand" as he was affectionately called by his wife of 71 years, Jaya Edith Storhaug Coulson (deceased August 2017), was a self-made man. He has left a legacy of integrity and honor with a deep dedication to family, friends, and country. Loved by all who knew him, he was generous and always willing to help. A brilliant mind. Arm is survived by his daughter, Carin Elaine Coulson Horn and her husband, Robert, grandson, Pete Horn and his wife, Karla Rodriquez, granddaughter, Christine Gee and her husband, Duane Gee, and great-grandchildren, Chloe Jane Horn, Kaitlyn Elizabeth Gee, and Coleson Ryder Gee. He also leaves behind a family of Arm and Jaya's heart, Alan and Elizabeth Stewart and their daughters, Theresa and Bridget. Arm's other daughter, Diane Lee Coulson is deceased. The family will honor Armand and Jaya Coulson during a commitment service at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery on a future date. Their cremains will be buried together. Always....Arm is survived by his daughter, Carin Elaine Coulson Horn and her husband, Robert, grandson, Pete Horn and his wife, Karla Rodriquez, granddaughter, Christine Gee and her husband, Duane Gee, and great-grandchildren, Chloe Jane Horn, Kaitlyn Elizabeth Gee, and Coleson Ryder Gee. He also leaves behind a family of Arm and Jaya's heart, Alan and Elizabeth Stewart and their daughters, Theresa and Bridget. Arm's other daughter, Diane Lee Coulson is deceased. The family will honor Armand and Jaya Coulson during a commitment service at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery on a future date. Their cremains will be buried together. Always....