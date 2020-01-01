

Barbara Laverne Barnaby Graves



Departed this life on Saturday, December 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, Stephen Houston Graves. She was a devoted mother to Stephanie Lipscomb (Julius), Stephen Houston Graves and Justin Peter Graves (Christine); and grandmother to Kaitlin, Julianna and Julian Lipscomb and Camille and Catherine Graves.

Barbara was preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters. Viewing will be held on January 3, 2020, from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at McKendree United Methodist Church, 2421 Lawrence St. NE, Washington, DC 20018. Interment on January 4, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Family Cemetery, 3934 Presidents Road, Scottville, VA 24590. Arrangements entrusted to Snowden.