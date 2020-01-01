The Washington Post

BARBARA GRAVES

Service Information
Snowden Funeral Home P.A. - Rockville
246 N. Washington Street
Rockville, MD
20850
(301)-762-2500
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McKendree United Methodist Church
2421 Lawrence St. NE
Washington, DC
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
McKendree United Methodist Church
2421 Lawrence St. NE
Washington, DC
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Family Cemetery
3934 Presidents Road
Scottville, VA
View Map
Notice


 
 

Barbara Laverne Barnaby Graves  

Departed this life on Saturday, December 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, Stephen Houston Graves. She was a devoted mother to Stephanie Lipscomb (Julius), Stephen Houston Graves and Justin Peter Graves (Christine); and grandmother to Kaitlin, Julianna and Julian Lipscomb and Camille and Catherine Graves.
Barbara was preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters. Viewing will be held on January 3, 2020, from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at McKendree United Methodist Church, 2421 Lawrence St. NE, Washington, DC 20018. Interment on January 4, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Family Cemetery, 3934 Presidents Road, Scottville, VA 24590. Arrangements entrusted to Snowden.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 1, 2020
