On Saturday, July 13, 2019 Barbara Ann Kreling peacefully began her latest adventure in the company of dear friends and family. Predeceased by her parents Harold and Marie Bartholf as well as her cherished brother Don Bartholf, Barbara's life was blessed by many friends that loved her dearly with both words and actions and she loved them dearly too.

An aunt, great aunt, great great aunt to seven little ones and Godmother to two, Barbara loved and was loved by her family as well. Barb was a vibrant person who loved colors both in style and art. An accomplished artist, whether painting at home, at the beach or abroad, her work inspired all.

Always on a quest for growth, Barb was a lifetime learner who attained her PhD in her 70s. An avid traveler since college, Barb visited places far and wide on the globe and was on safari in Africa just this past year where she got to commune with her beloved elephants.

Words to describe Barb include; free, spiritual, humorous, witty, enthusiastic, brave, patient, inquisitive and comfortable with herself. She lived life large on her own terms with light shining through her eyes and wearing a huge smile. This world is not the same without her, although she has left an indelible mark.

Family and friends will be received at PUMPHREY'S BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE FUNERAL HOME, 7557 Wisconsin Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20814 on Friday, July 19 from 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. A celebration of life to take place at future date. Please view and sign the family guestbook at