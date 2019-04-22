

BARRY A. PASSETT



Barry A. Passett, born on December 21, 1934 in Hartford, CT, died on April 17, 2019. Beloved husband for 62 years of Margery Passett; loving father of Alex Passett (Julie) of Overland Park, KS, Sara Dean (David) of Silver Spring, MD, and Andrew Passett of Sunnyvale, CA. Adoring grandfather of Aaron, Aliya, Tobiah, Isaac, Madeline, and Max; brother of Margery London (Shelly) of Bethesda, MD; uncle of Matt London (Joanne) of Silver Spring, MD, Eric London (Holly) of Baltimore, MD, and Nick Terry (Maryam) of Marfa, TX; great uncle of Rachel, Eve, Ben, and Zoe. During the 1980's, Barry was Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Southeast Healthcare System and was appointed by Secretaries of the Interior to the C&O Canal National Historic Park Advisory Committee. He was a consultant to and received an honorary life membership from the American Hospital Association. Since the 1990's, Barry has supported health technology innovators and companies. He is a member of the Cosmos Club of Washington, D.C. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Park Foundation. Interment is private.