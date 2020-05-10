

Bernard DePriest Whitsett, DDS

Colonel, U.S. Army (Ret.)

November 11, 1929 - April 19, 2020



Bernard passed peacefully at his home in Silver Spring, MD with his wife Dora, and son Tyrell by his side.

Bernard was born in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Edward and Mollie Whitsett. He graduated from Westinghouse High School, attended Howard University, ultimately graduating from the University of Pittsburgh undergrad and Dental School.

Bernard retired from the U.S. Army after a long career, receiving many awards and citations, including the Purple Heart

Following his military career, he continued his career in dentistry at Howard University College of Dentistry teaching Endodontics, which was his specialty.

Bernard was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Anita Brown, James Whitsett, Alberta Brown, Wilbert Whitsett, and Odella Whitsett.

He leaves to mourn his wife, Dora; sister, Thelma Whitsett; sons, Bernard Whitsett II (Andrea), and Tyrell Whitsett; daughters, Bernadette Hammond, Joselyn Bell, and Chandra Lewis; eight grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

His memory is treasured by those who knew him.

No services are being held.