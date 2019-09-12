

Betty Beatrice Sprouse

(Age 94)



Passed away on September 8, 2019. She was the beloved wife of 49 years to Warren Sprouse, Sr., She is survived by her sister, Nancy Kretch; sons, Warren Sprouse, Jr. (Linda), Robert Sprouse (Mary), and Wilbert Sprouse. She was very proud to be the grandmother to Pamela Sprouse, Brian Sprouse, Willy Sprouse and Wendy Brennan. She also has five great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.

She was a member of Women of the Moose Chapter 1636 in Colonial Beach since 1989, a member of the American Legion Auxiliary since 2005 and an active member of the Northern Virginia 55+ Club.

A gathering will be held prior to the service on Monday September 16, 2019 starting at 10 a.m. at Murphy Funeral Homes, 1102 W. Broad St. Falls Church, VA. The service will follow at 12 p.m. Burial will be held at Quantico National Cemetery. Condolences and fond memories may be left at