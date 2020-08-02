BRIAN ANDERSON

ANDERSON COL BRIAN D. ANDERSON Brian D. Anderson, 51, passed away peacefully over the weekend of July 4, 2020, at his home in Sacramento, CA. At the time of his death, Brian was serving as the Personnel Director (J1) and the XO of the California State Guard. He provided a key leadership role in the restructuring of the California National Guard, the COVID-19 pandemic response, and civil unrest response for the California National Guard. Prior to his appointment with the State, he served several combat tours, including tours in Iraq and Kosovo where he worked on nation building and supporting democractic institutions around the globe. He was awarded numerous service medals and citations including the Bronze Star and California Legion of Merit (posthumous) for his faithful service. His leadership and service were not limited to his professional endeavors. He was a loving and loyal friend, instigator, and accomplice. He embraced life and work with passion, dedication, and pride. He always made time for others. He put those in need before himself, whether it was elderly neighbors who needed trash taken out or a stranger who needed help moving. He epitomized a life of service - to his country, his state, his neighbors, and the friends he called family. Brian had an unique ability to find the best in every person he met, resulting in lifelong friendships everywhere he went. He lived life fully, never saying no to a good adventure. It was not uncommon for Brian to show up for any invitation - no matter the miles, distance, or time. He never wanted to miss an opportunity. Brian spent his free time enjoying live music, cycling (in the gym and on the road), touring on his motorcycle, eating and serving good food, BEER, and his adopted hometown of San Diego. Whatever he was doing he was fully committed, with a smile on his face. Although he was preceded in death by his mom and dad, Brian's spirit lives on in his extended family, a "family' of friends he selected personally, all those he mentored, and everyone he touched. ON-ON, my friend... until we meet again. Brian will be interred with Full Military Honors. A celebration of Brian's life will be held in the future (TBD) when it is possible to gather and celebrate in a way that Brian would consider proper. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Brian's memory to the New Mexico Military Institute Foundation or a veteran's charity of your choice
.Brian will be interred with Full Military Honors. A celebration of Brian's life will be held in the future (TBD) when it is possible to gather and celebrate in a way that Brian would consider proper. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Brian's memory to the New Mexico Military Institute Foundation or a veteran's charity of your choice
.