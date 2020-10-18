CAROL KAIN



CAROL A. KAIN

Carol A. Kain passed unexpectedly on Friday, September 4, 2020 following a recent lung cancer diagnosis. She will be sorely missed. Born 1956 in Dayton, Ohio, Carol viewed life through a creative, often counterculture lens. The youngest of four with a father in the Air Force and dance-artist mother, Carol's family settled in McLean, Virginia. There she excelled in basketball, and helped to found Langley HS's successful Alternative Learning Program (ALP). ALP encouraged the individual's forward thinking over standardized curriculum. At her alma mater, The George Washington University, Carol focused on women's studies, industrial psychology, and philosophy. That her first real employment was in ergonomics, specifically human factors engineering in nuclear power plants, spoke to versatility. Carol's 40+-year residence in Washington D.C. was marked by a successful career in real estate, where she specialized in helping first-time buyers to identify and obtain a home that would serve their lives. Carol's lifetime loves of the creative arts (the beat poets, feminist and lesbian literature, and fine art), of animals, the great outdoors and travel, were surpassed only by her draw to music. Happily belting out (off-key) lyrics, her love for the many facets of the human soul shown through. Her bravado will continue to inspire us! The enjoyment of her dry sense of humor will always bring warmth to our hearts. Carol is the loving daughter of Harry R. and Dixie M. Kain, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her three siblings, Michael R. Kain (Marlana) of Washington DC, Candace K. Hayes of Purcellville. VA, and Kristen K Sheehan of Charlotte NC; seven nieces and nephews, five great nieces and nephews, and a network of lifelong friends. A Celebration of Life for Carol will be held Summer 2021.



