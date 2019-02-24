CHRISTINE MARTINELLI

Guest Book
  • "David my heartfelt condolences to you and your family! In..."
    - Ovidia Neilly
  • "David and family, I am so sorry for your loss. Christine..."
    - Julie Norris
  • - Julie Norris
  • "Our sincerest sympathies to the Martinelli and Appleby..."
    - Lori McFarling
  • " My sincere condolences to David and elizabeth, will and..."
    - Karen Zimmer

 

CHRISTINE APPLEBY MARTINELLI  
(Age 53)  

Of Haverford, PA, formerly of Washington, DC, suffered a tragic accident and passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband, David and her three children, Elizabeth, Will and Davis whom she adored. She will be missed by her four fur babies, Lady Bug, Louie, Mason, and Trixiebelle. Christine is a graduate of Holton-Arms School in Bethesda, Maryland and Hollins University in Roanoke, Virginia. Christine was a single handicap golfer, a fiercely competitive tennis player, lover of dogs, and a wonderful example of how to selflessly care for others. Above all else, she was a loving wife, mother, aunt, sister-in-law and friend to many. She is preceded in death by her father, Robert H. Appleby; her brother, William C. Appleby;, and her father-in-law, Alfred W. Martinelli. The world is a little dimmer without her shining light. She will be greatly missed by many. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Christine can be made at either 1Love4Animals,www.1love4animals.org, or The First Tee Philadelphia, www.thefirstteephiladelphia.org.
McCONAGHY FUNERAL HOME., Ardmore, PA
Funeral Home
McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
328 West Lancaster Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
(610) 642-7954
Funeral Home Details
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 24, 2019
