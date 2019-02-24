CHRISTINE APPLEBY MARTINELLI
(Age 53)
Of Haverford, PA, formerly of Washington, DC, suffered a tragic accident and passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband, David and her three children, Elizabeth, Will and Davis whom she adored. She will be missed by her four fur babies, Lady Bug, Louie, Mason, and Trixiebelle. Christine is a graduate of Holton-Arms School in Bethesda, Maryland and Hollins University in Roanoke, Virginia. Christine was a single handicap golfer, a fiercely competitive tennis player, lover of dogs, and a wonderful example of how to selflessly care for others. Above all else, she was a loving wife, mother, aunt, sister-in-law and friend to many. She is preceded in death by her father, Robert H. Appleby; her brother, William C. Appleby;, and her father-in-law, Alfred W. Martinelli. The world is a little dimmer without her shining light. She will be greatly missed by many. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Christine can be made at either 1Love4Animals,www.1love4animals.org
, or The First Tee Philadelphia, www.thefirstteephiladelphia.org
.
McCONAGHY FUNERAL HOME., Ardmore, PA