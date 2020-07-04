1/1
CHRISTINE WILLIAMS
1957 - 2020
CHRISTINE WILLIAMS (Age 63)  
Born January 26,1957 - Died June 28, 2020  Christine was a lifelong resident of Washington, DC. She was a Mother, Grandmother, Daughter, Sister, Aunt, and Friend. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Joanne and Maggie, and brother Wayne. She is survived by her son Harold (40); daughters, Britney (31) and Shannon (23); grandchildren; sister, Winette; brothers, Tony, Robert, Donald, David, Lester, John, and Barry; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial Services will be at Stewart Funeral Home in Washington, DC on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 4 p.m. Celebration of Life will be at a later date.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Stewart Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 399-3600
