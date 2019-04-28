Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CONNIE VEILLETTE. View Sign Service Information Church of the Epiphany 1317 G St NW Washington, DC 20005 Celebration of Life 3:30 PM Church of the Epiphany 1317 G St. N.W., Washington , DC View Map Send Flowers Notice

VEILLETTE Connie A. Veillette, Ph.D. Of Fairfax Station, VA passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 following a lengthy and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Chris, their son, Alex, her mother, Julie Jones, of Gulf Shores, AL, aunt Esther Ford of Belchertown, MA, uncles Mike and Jim Sardone of Canton, OH, as well as cousins, sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. Born July 24, 1960 in Canton, OH and a 1982 graduate of Ohio University, Connie moved to Washington, DC in 1983 to work for Congressman Ralph Regula (R-OH), beginning a 27-year career on Capitol Hill. She served the Congressman in multiple positions, culminating as his Chief of Staff for eight years. Her tenure also included multiple positions in the Foreign Affairs, Defense and Trade Division of the Congressional Research Service (CRS) and Senior Professional Staff Member at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee under the leadership of Senator Richard Lugar (R-IN). During her career, Connie also completed her master's degree in Latin American Studies and Ph.D. in Political Science from the George Washington University where she served as an adjunct professor. As a founding member of The Lugar Center, Connie had been a Senior Fellow co-leading its Global Food Security and Aid Effectiveness programs since 2013. But of all of Connie's life accomplishments, those who knew her would agree that what she treasured the most were those as wife to Chris and mother to Alex. Connie's intellect and sharp wit led her many colleagues and friends to respect and admire the high quality of her work and cherish her friendship. Following her pancreas cancer diagnosis, she focused not only on her own treatment but dedicated herself to helping others in seeking early detection and new treatment options through clinical trials. Last year, Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center recognized Connie's courage and commitment to the fight against cancer by inviting her to speak on behalf of all of their cancer patients at the dedication of its new Skip Viragh Outpatient Cancer Building. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions honoring Connie's life may be made to the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center. Her family will host a celebration of Connie's life on Friday, May 17 at 3:30 p.m. at the Church of the Epiphany, 1317 G St. N.W., Washington, DC. Her family will host a celebration of Connie's life on Friday, May 17 at 3:30 p.m. at the Church of the Epiphany, 1317 G St. N.W., Washington, DC.

