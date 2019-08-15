

Daniel Horowitz

June 20, 1949 - August 11, 2019



A deeply loved (and loving) husband, father, son, and brother; a talented lawyer, teacher, cornhole competitor, and goofer-offer with a legendary laugh; and a man of steady intelligence, committed ethics, and gentle patience. He negotiated international tax agreements in Kazakhstan, and he was robbed at gunpoint while driving a taxicab in Times Square. He accumulated loyal friends from first grade onwards, many who remained at his side until the very end. The first time he asked a girl on a date was on the final day of high school - and they spent the next 52 years together. Danny's clear-eyed courage was an example to us all: his wife Amity, sons Jesse and Eli, daughter-in-law Rachel, sister Debby, and parents Larry and Shirley.

A truly, truly, truly good guy.