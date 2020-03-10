

DAPHNE R. ROSS



Beloved husband of Malcolm Ross and mother of Chris Ross and Alex Ross, died on February 24, 2020 at Georgetown Hospital, at the age of 91. A native of Boston, she attended Boston Girls' Latin School and Boston University, receiving a master's in geology. Until 1998 she worked in the minerals collection of the Smithsonian Institution, where she earned a commendation from the FBI for her work analyzing evidence from the Oklahoma City bombing. In retirement, she volunteered at the White House and for the William Steinway Diary Project. An accomplished artist, she passed along her deep love of the arts to her sons. She is remembered as a thoughtful, modest, uncommonly kind-hearted person. A longtime parishioner at Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral, she was given a funeral service there on February 26 and is buried in Rock Creek Cemetery. DeVol Funeral Home handled the arrangements. Donations in her memory may be made to .