Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID SCHOOLER. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



DAVID R. SCHOOLER

David Schooler died unexpectedly at his home in Washington, DC. on April 11, 2020. He was 69 years old. David grew up in Rochester, New York, but moved to Washington after law school and spent his entire career as counsel for various committees and subcommittees of the House of Representatives. He began and ended his career working for Rep. John Dingell, first as counsel to the Energy and Power Subcommittee of the House Commerce Committee and, finally, as Minority General Counsel on the Energy and Commerce Committee. David loved and excelled at the intellectual challenge and the public service that came with his chosen profession, but he especially loved the camaraderie of the people he worked with members and staffers on both sides of the aisle, many of whom became lifelong friends. David lived steps from where he worked on Capitol Hill, and his network of dear friends, many originally from the Hill community but also friends from nursery school (Temple Emanuel), high school (Irondequoit High), college (Williams College), and law school (Harvard) -- grew and grew. His annual parties to celebrate Opening Day of the Gin and Tonic Season became legendary even while becoming more sedentary family affairs as the crowd and their children grew up together. Family was central to David's life, and his loss is especially mourned by his brother Michael Schooler, his nieces Sarah Schooler and Debbie Schooler, their spouses Mary Busker and Andres Nï¿½ï¿½ñez, and his great-niece and great-nephews, Parker, Nicolai, Jackson, and Alexis, all of Washington D.C., along with a multitude of beloved cousins. A memorial gathering will have to await the lifting of the coronavirus restrictions. Meanwhile, in lieu of such a gathering and in lieu of flowers, the family suggests honoring Dave with a gin and tonic and a donation to assisting those in need or promoting social justice.

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations