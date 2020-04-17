DAVID R. SCHOOLER
David Schooler died unexpectedly at his home in Washington, DC. on April 11, 2020. He was 69 years old. David grew up in Rochester, New York, but moved to Washington after law school and spent his entire career as counsel for various committees and subcommittees of the House of Representatives. He began and ended his career working for Rep. John Dingell, first as counsel to the Energy and Power Subcommittee of the House Commerce Committee and, finally, as Minority General Counsel on the Energy and Commerce Committee. David loved and excelled at the intellectual challenge and the public service that came with his chosen profession, but he especially loved the camaraderie of the people he worked with members and staffers on both sides of the aisle, many of whom became lifelong friends. David lived steps from where he worked on Capitol Hill, and his network of dear friends, many originally from the Hill community but also friends from nursery school (Temple Emanuel), high school (Irondequoit High), college (Williams College), and law school (Harvard) -- grew and grew. His annual parties to celebrate Opening Day of the Gin and Tonic Season became legendary even while becoming more sedentary family affairs as the crowd and their children grew up together. Family was central to David's life, and his loss is especially mourned by his brother Michael Schooler, his nieces Sarah Schooler and Debbie Schooler, their spouses Mary Busker and Andres Nï¿½ï¿½ñez, and his great-niece and great-nephews, Parker, Nicolai, Jackson, and Alexis, all of Washington D.C., along with a multitude of beloved cousins. A memorial gathering will have to await the lifting of the coronavirus restrictions. Meanwhile, in lieu of such a gathering and in lieu of flowers, the family suggests honoring Dave with a gin and tonic and a donation to assisting those in need or promoting social justice.