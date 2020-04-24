

DENISE TRANG MARONSKI (Age 72)



Denise Trang Maronski passed away on April 17, 2020 peacefully at home with members of her loving family by her side after a long illness from Parkinson's (PSP) and Dementia. She is survived by her adoring husband, Greg; her five children Jamey Jacques, Michelle Phillips, and Anthony Jacques from South Carolina, Matthew Maronski from Fairfax Station, Virginia and Natalie Maronski from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Her first marriage to James Jacques ended in divorce. Her parents Marius and Bay Trang and a brother Raymond predeceased her. She is also survived by a brother and sister, Robert Trang and Elisabeth Trang both from Houston and another sister, Christiane Donnelly from Bonita Springs, Florida.

Denise was born in Saigon, Vietnam and graduated from French schools there. As an Army wife, Denise traveled the world while living in Monterey, California; Jakarta and Bandung Indonesia; Waipio Gentry, Hawaii and Fairfax Station, Virginia. Most of her working life was spent in the banking industry working as a teller, branch support officer, headquarters accounting officer and branch manager for the Bank of Paris, Monterey Savings and Loan, Interstate Bank, First Hawaiian Bank and Pentagon Federal Credit Union. Her last assignment was running the PENFED White House Office in the New Executive Office Building. She was medically retired from that position. Between banking assignments she spent many years as a volunteer at Silverbrook Elementary School with her best friend and side-kick Mrs. Evelyn Lee. This volunteer work led to a job at the Crosspointe Community Center as part of the community management team for several years.

Denise was a detail orientated person who thoroughly enjoyed life, was creative in her humor and charitable to all. She loved growing orchids, African Violets and all varieties of houseplants, but only accepted bouquets of flowers (red, white and yellow roses) once a year on her anniversary.

The family would like to express its appreciation for the wonderful care given by Ninfa Paz from Senior Care Safe over several years as Denise's health declined and the superb Hospice team from Vitas Healthcare.

A celebration of her life will be planned for late July in accordance with her cultural traditions.