1/1
DIERDRE WALSH
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DIERDRE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

In Loving Memory of DIERDRE WALSH
Dierdre Walsh of Upper Marlboro, MD, died on September 26th, 2020. Dierdre was born in Prince Frederick on June 11, 1962 and grew up in Bowie, MD. She alternated her time between working at PG County School System and being active in her community and church. She held a deep fascination of true-crime stories, Irish and Gaelic culture, and local history. Her love of adventure took her everywhere from escape rooms to Myrtle Beach to the Bahamian streets of Freeport. She will forever be remembered for being a selfless and generous soul who paid special attention to the needs of everyone around her. God called her home at the young age of 58. Family was everything to Dierdre, having acted in the role of caregiver to her dear father. She survived by many brothers and sisters as well as two loving children. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dee's honor to "The Arc, Prince George's County', an organization which has helped her son. Contributions may be made electronically via ARC's website. An online memorial service was held virtually by Trinity Episcopal Church on October 3rd out of public health concerns in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved