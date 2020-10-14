

In Loving Memory of DIERDRE WALSH

Dierdre Walsh of Upper Marlboro, MD, died on September 26th, 2020. Dierdre was born in Prince Frederick on June 11, 1962 and grew up in Bowie, MD. She alternated her time between working at PG County School System and being active in her community and church. She held a deep fascination of true-crime stories, Irish and Gaelic culture, and local history. Her love of adventure took her everywhere from escape rooms to Myrtle Beach to the Bahamian streets of Freeport. She will forever be remembered for being a selfless and generous soul who paid special attention to the needs of everyone around her. God called her home at the young age of 58. Family was everything to Dierdre, having acted in the role of caregiver to her dear father. She survived by many brothers and sisters as well as two loving children. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dee's honor to "The Arc, Prince George's County', an organization which has helped her son. Contributions may be made electronically via ARC's website. An online memorial service was held virtually by Trinity Episcopal Church on October 3rd out of public health concerns in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store