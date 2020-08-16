DORA HALTON

DORA SPRIGGS HALTON (Age 94)
Our loving mother, grandmother, and retired math teacher passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 after a short stay at Doctors Community Hospital. Dora was born June 21, 1926, in Collington, Maryland. After graduating from Douglass High School and Virginia State College, she met her husband, the late Ernest Halton. She leaves behind a son, daughter and son-in-law, five grandchildren, many AKA Sorority and Mole sisters, and numerous friends. Dora loved life and lived it to the fullest! A memorial is being planned for the near future when all is safe for her family and friends to attend. Memorial donations can be made to her math scholarship at Virginia State University at www.giving.vsu
.edu, at contribution designation choose "other" and type in "Dora Spriggs Halton Endowed Scholarship."