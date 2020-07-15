BLOCH Earl Francisco Bloch On Tuesday, July 7, 2020, Earl Francisco Bloch peacefully passed away at Reston Hospital, Virginia, after a brief illness. He was a loving husband and father, an impassioned immunologist and educator. He was born in St. Croix, Virgin Islands, August 26, 1941. For the past 22 years he resided with his wife, Angela and daughter Laurel in Herndon, Virginia. Earl graduated from Morris High School, Bronx, New York. He earned his bachelor's degree from City College of New York, master's from Hunter College and his Ph.D. from Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine. He was a member of the faculty of the Department of Microbiology, College of Medicine at Howard University, from 1978 until his retirement in 2017. Upon retirement, Earl returned to his roots in chemistry and physics and formed the Quantum KEM Biotechnology Corporation, with the mission of safely developing novel and precise drugs to treat and cure a wide range of diseases ranging from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) to Covid-19. Earl was a man of great energy, optimism, kindness, enthusiasm, creativity, and intelligence. These qualities were exemplified in everything he did, whether designing experiments, preparing for lectures, looking for a plumber, remodeling his home, grilling food or starting a post retirement career. His lectures to medical and graduate students were detailed and clear because of his use of his legendary drawings and study guides - tools he continued to use up until the time of his death. He was nearly always available to help students reinforce their understanding of the complexities of immunology. Their appreciation was reflected in the numerous teaching awards and accolades he received from students. He published many peer reviewed articles in scientific journals, and he developed an internet-based study guide for students from high school through professional school. He was the second child of Karl and Lolita Barnes Bloch, brother to Lois Bloch Simon, Karl H. Bloch (deceased) and Marian Bloch Simmons (deceased). He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Dr. Angela Love, and daughter Laurel Bloch, both of Herndon, Virginia; his sister, Lois Bloch Simon and brother in law William Simon of Laurelton, New York, and brother in law Howard J. Love, III, of Durham, North Carolina. He also leaves to cherish his memory many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A private ceremony will be held July 16. Plans are underway to host a larger, more inclusive celebration of Earl's life in 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dr. Earl F. Bloch Memorial Scholarship Fund, Wells Fargo Bank, 1498 North Point Village Center, Reston, Virginia. 20194. Arrangements by Lyles Funeral Service, serving No. VA. Eric S. Lyles Director. Lic. VA, MD, DC. 1-800-388-1913Arrangements by Lyles Funeral Service, serving No. VA. Eric S. Lyles Director. Lic. VA, MD, DC. 1-800-388-1913