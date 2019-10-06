EDITH Levine KRANTZMAN
Of Burke, VA formerly of Boston, MA, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 91 years of age. Devoted daughter of the late Archie and Rose Bendersky Levine. Beloved wife of the late Harry M. Krantzman. Loving mother of Phyllis Krantzman and her husband Elliott Richman of Milton, MA, Judith Hauth and her husband David of Avon, CT and Sharon Krantzman of Alexandria, VA. Cherished grandmother of Alexander and Benjamin Richman and Daniel and Katherine Hauth. Dear sister of the late Tillie Lipper, Dora Levine and Bertha Levine. Devoted to her family and synagogue. Former Registered Nurse at Beth Israel Hospital, Boston, MA, Tripler Army Hospital, Hawaii, and Hospice of Northern Virginia. Services at Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington St., Canton, MA on Tuesday, October 8 at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Congregation Olam Tikvah, 3800 Glenbrook Road, Fairfax, VA 22301 www.olamtikvah.org
.