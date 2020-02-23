

Edith Winslow Staalman (Age 97)



Of Aiken, SC, beloved wife of the late Imke Wessel Staalman, Jr., died February 18, 2020, at her home in Aiken, SC. She is preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert Fayette Winslow, Jr. and Mary Beatrice Willie Winslow; brother, Conrad Eugene Winslow, and sister, Mary Roberta Winslow Smith. A native of Vienna, VA, Edith was born February 2, 1923. She was a graduate of Fairfax H.S. (1939) and she earned a bachelor's degree in Public School Music from Mary Washington College (1943). Upon graduating college, Edith began her career as a music teacher. As WWII started and her husband was called to duty by the Air Force, like many women of her day, Edith held various jobs on Air Force bases where her husband was stationed until settling into a career as a "map librarian" with the Federal Government's Army Map Service just outside of Washington, DC. Edith retired in 1978 after 30 years of service and remained very active in the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE) serving as chapter secretary in both VA and SC for many years. Edith was an active member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Vienna singing in the choir (playing bells when needed) and delivering Meals on Wheels. An avid traveler, Edith explored the world from China, Europe, Alaska and Hawaii with a "sure, why not?" attitude, and would return home to her family with entertaining stories and treasures from her trips. The epitome of a Virginia lady, she will be greatly missed. Edith is survived by her daughter, Linda Staalman McCloskey; granddaughters, Laura Marie Ferrazzano, Kathryn Ferrazzano Griffin (David Neel); great granddaughters, Grace Lee Griffin and Faith Neel Griffin. A funeral service will be held for friends and loved ones of Edith at Money & King Funeral Home in Vienna, VA on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11 a.m,. and subsequently she will be laid to rest next to her husband at National Memorial Park in Falls Church, VA.