EDWARD CORNISH

Service Information
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Cedar Lane Unitarian Universalist Church
Bethesda, MD
Notice
EDWARD CORNISH  

Founder, World Future Society and its magazine, The Futurist, died August 14, 2019. He was 91 and had Alzheimer's. The World Future Society is an international organization dedicated to the study of trends, forecasts, and ideas about the future.
"We can do nothing to change the past, but we have enormous power to shape the future. Once we grasp that essential insight, we recognize our responsibility and capability for realizing our dreams of tomorrow and avoiding our nightmares."
-Edward Cornish.
He is survived by sons, Tony (Wendy), Jeff (Jill), and Blake, and grandchildren, Marty, Preston, Katie, and Edward. Memorial service September 21, 11 a.m., Cedar Lane Unitarian Universalist Church, Bethesda, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 25, 2019
