

Edward M. Donelan, Jr.

"Ed"



Beloved father, brother and friend, Edward Martin Donelan, Jr., "Ed", age 62, passed away on April 29, 2019 in Colorado Springs, CO. He was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey. He was the son of Helen P. (Sullivan) Donelan and Edward M. Donelan, Sr., and grew up in Framingham, Massachusetts and West Springfield, Virginia. He was a long-time resident of Loudon County, Virginia where he had worked at Virginia Tire & Auto in Ashburn, Virginia. Seeking to experience the wide-open spaces of the western U.S., he moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado, and, at the time of his death, was a Customer Service advisor at Goodyear Auto Service there. He leaves his son, Conor Edward Donelan of Purcellville, Virginia; his sisters Maryanne H. Donelan of Fairfax, Virginia, Clare (Kevin M. Dailey) R. Donelan of Arlington, Virginia, Sarah (Roger) D. Folio of Oakland, Maryland; his brother Patrick J. Donelan of Fairfax, Virginia; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends and colleagues. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Alternative Cremation Company, 2377 N. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80909 and a memorial celebration of life will be held by his family on May 18 in Hamilton, Virginia.