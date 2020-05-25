Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDWARD PADELFORD. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



EDWARD A. PADELFORD (Age 93)

Edward A. Padelford was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA on November 12, 1926 to Edward A. Padelford and Anna Steinwachs. Upon graduation from Aquinas High School in Rochester in 1944, he enlisted in the Army and served in the Philippines during WWII. He later became officer in the Air Force where he commanded an intelligence unit and held the rank of Colonel in the Air Force Reserve. Ed graduated from Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service in 1950 and received a PhD from American University. Ed was an adjunct professor at the Joint Military Intelligence College. He worked as a Foreign Service Officer at the State Department from 1950 to 1988, where he served a political-military advisor for the Near East, North Africa and South Asia and as an intelligence analyst for Greece, Cyprus, Turkey and Iran. He was involved in the turnover of the Panama Canal to the government of Panama. He was awarded meritorious service medals from the State Department, the Air Force, the Navy and the D.C. Sons of the American Revolution. Ed sang as a Tenor with the Little Flower Church Choir for 40 years and was an avid swimmer at the University Club and Kenwood Country Club. Ed loved newspapers, books, history, baseball and dinners with friends. His friends remember him as a kind, vibrant, remarkable gentleman with a wonderful sense of humor who told riveting stories of his childhood and foreign travels. He loved walking on the C & O Canal with his granddaughter to spot turtles and wildlife. Ed passed away at home May 10, 2020 from pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Anne O'Hora Padelford, daughter Jane Padelford Gomes (Ezequiel,) granddaughter Anaelle Gomes Padelford, beloved cousins, nieces, nephew and many dear friends. The funeral mass was held privately. A memorial mass and burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery on a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

