1/
EDWARD REDMOND
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EDWARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

EDWARD ALOYSIUS REDMOND  July 9, 1953 - August 13, 2020  
Edward A. Redmond passed away August 13, 2020 at the age of 67 under hospice care at the Potomac House in McLean, VA. He was born in Washington, DC to the late Joseph C. and Bernadette M. Redmond. He is survived by his children, Patrick (Helen) and Kathleen Redmond; and the mother of his children, Linda Pohutsky Redmond. He was a loving brother to his two siblings, Chris (Susan), and Margaret Mueller (John); and loved by many nieces and nephews, Joseph Redmond IV, Elizabeth Redmond, Katie Villarreal, Dan Mueller, Alison Tucker, Kevin Mueller; and extended family aunts, uncles and cousins from the Redmond and Scanlon families.A Visitation with Social Distancing and Masks will be held at St. Andrews Apostle Catholic Church, 11600 Kemp Mill Road, Silver Spring, MD 20902 on Thursday, August 20, from 10 to 11 a.m.; where the Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, gifts of memory for Ed may be directed to The Assistance Fund, Melanoma Copay Assistance Fund, 4700 Millenia Blvd. #410, Orlando, FL 32839.Donate on line-www.TAFCARES.org Memory of Edward A. Redmond.www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com  


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Andrews Apostle Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Andrews Apostle Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 18, 2020
Faithful Wishes Wreath
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
GLENN NATHAN
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved