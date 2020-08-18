EDWARD ALOYSIUS REDMOND July 9, 1953 - August 13, 2020
Edward A. Redmond passed away August 13, 2020 at the age of 67 under hospice care at the Potomac House in McLean, VA. He was born in Washington, DC to the late Joseph C. and Bernadette M. Redmond. He is survived by his children, Patrick (Helen) and Kathleen Redmond; and the mother of his children, Linda Pohutsky Redmond. He was a loving brother to his two siblings, Chris (Susan), and Margaret Mueller (John); and loved by many nieces and nephews, Joseph Redmond IV, Elizabeth Redmond, Katie Villarreal, Dan Mueller, Alison Tucker, Kevin Mueller; and extended family aunts, uncles and cousins from the Redmond and Scanlon families.A Visitation with Social Distancing and Masks will be held at St. Andrews Apostle Catholic Church, 11600 Kemp Mill Road, Silver Spring, MD 20902 on Thursday, August 20, from 10 to 11 a.m.; where the Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, gifts of memory for Ed may be directed to The Assistance Fund, Melanoma Copay Assistance Fund, 4700 Millenia Blvd. #410, Orlando, FL 32839.Donate on line-www.TAFCARES.org
