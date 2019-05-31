Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDWIN CONQUEST. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 11:00 AM Hollywood Cemetery 412 S. Cherry St. Richmond , VA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Notice

CONQUEST Edwin Parker CONQUEST, Jr. Edwin "Ned" Parker Conquest,, Jr.,died on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in Richmond, Virginia at the age of 87. Born in Richmond to Eugenia Tennant Fairfax and Edwin Parker Conquest, he is survived by his older brother, Dr. Henry Fairfax Conquest. He attended St. Christopher's School before graduating from Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Virginia. Among his cherished childhood memories are summers shared with family and friends at Oakham in Middleburg. After earning a B.A. from Princeton University, he was awarded a Rhodes Scholarship for two years' study at Oxford University. There at New College, Oxford, he received the degrees of B. A. and M.A. in English Language and Literature. On leaving Oxford, he served in the army as an artillery lieutenant (R.O.T.C.) with the 2nd Armored Division in Germany. He treasured a rare opportunity to study under Dr. Albert Schweitzer in Africa. He later received the LL.B. degree from Harvard Law School and practiced law in New York City for three years. He then returned to Princeton, where he earned a Ph.D. in English Literature, after which he taught English at Georgetown University, specializing in Victorian fiction, before retiring in 1974 to pursue further his own writing. Doubleday published his first novel, The Gun and Glory of Granite Hendley, in 1969, after which he went on to write and publish numerous books of stories, poetry, and plays. Ned was a member of many organizations, including The Metropolitan Club, The Cosmos Club and The Bohemian Club. While his intellectual capacity was unmatched by most, there was so much more to Ned than his degrees and encyclopedic knowledge. His greater gift to the world was the grace with which he lived his life and treated all whom he encountered. What many will remember most is his gentle nature, genuine humility, adventurous curiosity, chivalrous charm, and strong sense of honor, duty, and service: a true southern gentleman with unwavering moral code. A graveside service and celebration will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Hollywood Cemetery, 412 S. Cherry St., Richmond, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Children's Hospital Foundation, where gifts will continue the legacy of The Edwin P. Conquest Memorial Trust, a fund established to honor Ned's grandmother, Mrs. Henry Fairfax. The family would also like to thank all of the staff at Heartland Hospice and The Hermitage at Cedarfield for their care and support.

