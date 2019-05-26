The Washington Post

ELEANOR "ELLIE" MALONE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELEANOR "ELLIE" MALONE.
Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's United Methodist Church
10401 Armory Avenue
Kensington, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Eleanor Winship Malone  
"Ellie"(Age 77)  

On Wednesday, May 15, 2019, of Kensington, MD. Beloved wife of Dr. Winfred F. Malone. Also survived by many loving family members and friends. Ellie was a former President of The Women's Club of Kensington and a longtime member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Kensington. A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 10401 Armory Avenue, Kensington, MD, 20895 on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11 am. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church or to the Yellow Ribbon Fund, Inc., P.O. Box 41048, Bethesda, MD 20824.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on May 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.