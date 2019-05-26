Eleanor Winship Malone
"Ellie"(Age 77)
On Wednesday, May 15, 2019, of Kensington, MD. Beloved wife of Dr. Winfred F. Malone. Also survived by many loving family members and friends. Ellie was a former President of The Women's Club of Kensington and a longtime member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Kensington. A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 10401 Armory Avenue, Kensington, MD, 20895 on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11 am. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church or to the Yellow Ribbon Fund, Inc., P.O. Box 41048, Bethesda, MD 20824.