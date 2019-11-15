Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELIZABETH RANTZ. View Sign Service Information Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd. Williamsburg , VA 23188 (757)-565-1141 Send Flowers Notice

RANTZ Elizabeth Ann Harrison Rantz February 4, 1926 - November 14, 2019 Surrounded in death, as in life, by family and friends, Liz Rantz of Williamsburg, Virginia, passed away peacefully November 14, after a short illness. She would be the first to say that her life was complete, full, and well-lived, and that she was especially blessed by life-long friends and extended family. She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her. Liz was born Elizabeth Ann Harrison ("Susie" or "Betty" to family and early friends) to Cecil and Berdella Harrison, in Glasgow, Montana, 93 years ago. Independent, articulate and vivacious, she shared a sharp mind and dry, sardonic wit with family and friends. She loved music, the arts, poetry and literature, and animals, and excelled at community service and in school. During World War II Liz climbed to town rooftops to monitor and report weather readings for the U.S. government, and later worked as an aircraft draftswoman at Boeing in Seattle. She then attended Ogontz in Pennsylvania and Ladycliff College in New York. She was a talented pianist and played the piano and organ for church services and other events. Liz married her life-long love and childhood sweetheart from Glasgow, John Richard ("Dick") Rantz, in 1947, under crossed sabers in the West Point Chapel, U.S. Military Academy, on a snowy December evening in New York. Members of Tom Brokaw's iconic Greatest Generation, Liz and Dick commenced a life of bold experiences during the "interesting times" that came next - first in the United States during Dick's basic training as a young officer, then they were off to Japan - the first of exotic assignments throughout their lifetime together. They went on to share both urban and outdoor adventures throughout the United States, as well as Europe and Asia. Liz did a brave and unparalleled job of managing their household and growing family while Dick was away serving in Korea, Vietnam and various locations as a military intelligence officer throughout the Cold War. Their loving teamwork thrived 59 years until Dick's death in 2006. Liz continued her interests in travel to Europe, Turkey, the Middle East and the Caribbean with friends and family, and devoted much loving time and energy to her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends in the years that followed. Liz is survived by their four children: Elizabeth Cobey, Mary Margaret Davis, Cynthia Martin and Katherine Morganti (Joe); their seven grandchildren, Sarah Cobey (Jim Wilson), Carlton Davis (Sheila Leonard), Carolyn Cobey Heeder (Jeff), Pamela Henry (Chris Henry), Shelley Davis Lord (Hunter), Hannah Martin and Emily Martin; and their five great-grandchildren, Elliot Heeder, Cecilia Leonard-Davis, Isabelle Heeder, Patrick Leonard-Davis and Ainsley Lord. Liz was very much loved and respected by all who knew her. She left a magnificent legacy. Funeral services and burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery on a date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to

