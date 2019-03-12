

Elizabeth K. Weisburger



Born on April 9, 1924 in Finland, Pennsylvania and died at the Villages of Rockville, Rockville, Maryland, on February 12, 2019 of respiratory failure and pneumonia. She and her nine brothers and sisters were raised in a small home in Ono, Pennsylvania, with no running water or indoor plumbing. She excelled in school and went to Lebanon Valley College, and then the University of Cincinatti where she obtained a Ph.D., in1947, unusual for that era. She married John H. Weisburger, and both continued their careers at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland. She is survived by three children, William, Diane, and Andrew; four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren along with six brothers and sisters. She donated her body to the Anatomy Board of Maryland for medical research. A memorial service will be held in her honor on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 3 p.m. in the Chapel at the Villages of Rockville, 9701 Veirs Drive, Rockville, MD.