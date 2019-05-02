

ELSIE MARIE HAMILTON CHASE



Passed away peacefully on April 23, 2019 at her son's home in Silver Spring, MD. A beloved daughter of Allen and Maude Hamilton, Elsie was born September 4, 1921 in Newark, NJ. After graduating from Newark's South Side High School, she worked for many years as a valued bookkeeper for the United Jewish Appeal. Married in 1970 to William McKinley Chase, also of Newark, they later relocated to Ettrick, VA. Both Elsie and William were trusted employees of Virginia State University until each retired. William predeceased Elsie who is survived by her loving family: son, John Russell Houston III; sisters Ruth Fitzgerald and Phyllis Voorhees; grandchildren John Russell Houston IV and Katrine Elizabeth Houston; five great grandchildren, six nieces and three nephews. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., May 4, 2019 at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 800 Augusta Ave., Petersburg, VA. An inurnment will follow at Southlawn Memorial Park, South Prince George, VA. J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Est., Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, VA.