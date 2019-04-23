

FRANCES WINFIELD BREMER



Of Chevy Chase, MD passed away peacefully in her home on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend. Born in St. Paul, MN in 1942, she grew up in St. Louis, MO and Old Greenwich, CT where she became an avid sailor. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, her two adult children and their spouses along with five grandchildren with whom she enjoyed playing card games and eating chocolate.

Francie and her husband lived in Asia, Africa and Europe, always returning to their home in Washington between tours abroad. She was a teacher, three-time published author, restorer of classic books and was the Executive Director of the Foreign Student Service Council. A person of great faith, Francie was very active in her church. She loved her family, friends and, above all, God.

A Catholic Mass will be held on April 25 at 12 p.m. at Little Flower Church at 5607 Massachusetts Avenue in Bethesda, MD. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in the name of Frances Bremer to Little Flower church.