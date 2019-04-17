

FRIEDA WIMBUSH



On April 14, 2019, Frieda R. Williams Wimbush, entered into eternal rest. She was a loving and devoted wife to the late Brian P. Wimbush; a doting stepmother to Denise W. Williams (Robbie) and Keith Wimbush (Danna); step-grandmother to Alexis Wallace and a dedicated sister to Joan V. Williams. She is also survived by aunt, Essie S. Barksdale Cade of Palm Coast, FL and many cousins of the Allen, Barksdale, and Beverly families as well as many friends. Frieda was "Miss Cardozo" of the Class of 1962 (Cardozo Senior High School) and she will be missed. Friends may visit with the family on Friday, April 19, 2019 at First Rising Mount Zion Baptist Church, 602 N St., NW, Washington, DC 20001 from 10 a.m. to time of service at 11 a.m. Interment at National Harmony Memorial Park, 7101 Sheriff Rd., Landover, MD 20785. Arrangements entrusted to MARSHALL-MARCH FUNERAL HOME, 4217 9th St., NW, Washington, DC 20011.