

GEORGE SARGENT SIBLEY, JR.



It is with great sadness that the family of George Sargent Sibley, Jr. announces his passing on August 3, 2019 at the age of 74 years. George will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 53 years, Jane Sibley; two sons and their wives, Chris and Laura Sibley of Potomac Falls, VA; Dean and Amy Sibley of Leesburg, VA; a daughter, Anne Hutchins of Raleigh, NC, and six grandchildren, Grace Sibley, William Sibley, Nicholas Sibley, Jake Sibley, Henry Hutchins, and Winifred Hutchins. He is also survived by one sister, Sandra Yenser of Memphis, TN; a nephew and five nieces.

George was born on November 19, 1944 in Norristown, Pennsylvania to George and Rose Sibley. George earned a BS degree from The Pennsylvania State University in 1966. Following college, George was a lieutenant in the US Navy and served on submarines during the Vietnam War

In 1970, George was hired by Electronic Data Systems (EDS) and worked with the company for 37 years. In 1984, George moved with his family to Northern Virginia and held several senior leadership roles in EDS' US government business including eight years as president of Military Systems Division.