

Georgette Walsh Diaz

(née Georgette Eleanora Hurubean)



Died peacefully in her 90th year on Friday, January 10, 2020 surrounded by family in Melbourne, FL. She was born on January, 25, 1930 in Sighisoara, Romania, to Eleanora Coman and George Hurubean in the province of Transylvania. She had five siblings, John Hurubean of Munster, IN; and Anita, Madiori, George Jr., and Silvia Hurubean of Sighisoara, Romania. A celebration of life service is schedule for January 18, 2020 at 3 p.m., Beach Funeral Home, 4999 N. Wickham Rd., Melbourne, FL. Georgette had three children with Edward H. Walsh, Jr., to whom she was married from 1951 until his death in 1981. They resided in Lake Co. (Miller Beach, IN). Their daughters include, Georgette "Gigi" Walsh (Mr. R. Jeffrey) Godwin of Rockville, MD, Katherine Walsh (Dr. Philip J.A.) Ryan of Shepherdstown, WV, and Nora A. Walsh of Rockville, MD. She has seven grandchildren, Christopher, Ross, and Hillary Godwin, Lindsay and Elliott Ryan, and Sydney and Stephen Salgado. Georgette is the subject of a documentary, "Here and Back Again, the Story of Georgette Walsh Diaz" on Vimeo. Georgette was married in Melbourne, FL to Peter Diaz (Major USAF Ret.) in 1994. Donations may be made in her name to Planned Parenthood. Online condolences may be left at