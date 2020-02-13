The Washington Post

GERALD GOLDBERG (1944 - 2020)
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Hyatt Place Chantilly/Dulles Airport-South
4994 Westone Plaza
Chantilly, VA
Notice
GERALD GLENN GOLDBERG "Jerry"  
August 13 , 1944 - February 5, 2020  

Jerry Goldberg of Fairfax, VA passed away February 5, 2020 at the age of 75. He was a dedicated and beloved husband to Linda Goldberg for 55 years. Loving father to son, Lonnie Goldberg and wife; Blythe, of Kansas City, Missouri, and son, Colin Goldberg and wife; Morgan, of Alexandria, Virginia. Jerry was the proud grandfather to two grandsons; Jaxon and Drew, and one granddaughter; Jaden.
Jerry loved drag racing, music and fantasy football. He was most passionate about sports and loved coaching . A diehard Terps fan, he liked the Yankees and loved the Kansas City Royals. Watching his grandchildren play sports was always his number #1 favorite pastime.
 
Please join the family in his celebration of life on Sunday, February 16 from 2 to 4 p.m. at The Hyatt Place Chantilly/Dulles Airport-South, 4994 Westone Plaza, Chantilly, VA, 20151.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 13, 2020
