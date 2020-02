GRACIE P. GREEN



On Thursday, February 6, 2020, made her journey to sit at the foot of God's throne. She

Is survived by a son Alfred, Jr. (Doris, deceased); three daughters, Audrey Ward (Israel), Theresa Robinson (Wilson), Laura Dance (Lawrence, III). Homegoing Celebration will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, Pilgrim Baptist Church, 700 I Street NE, Washington, DC 20002

Viewing 10 a.m. Service 11 a.m. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.