HANNAH BYRD MOORE CLARKSON



A beloved daughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend, Hannah Byrd Moore Clarkson left this world unexpectedly, on February 28, 2019. She was 15 years. Born in Sibley Hospital on January 27, 2004 to James and Mary Anne Clarkson, Hannah grew up in Arlington, where she attended HB Woodlawn High School.

Hannah loved animals and aspired to be a veterinarian. She rode horses and was a lover of art and fashion and enjoyed listening to music. She was funny, outgoing and vivacious, but she could also be introverted and introspective. She was fiercely loyal to her friends and family. We will always remember her ironic humor, beautiful blue eyes and caring personality. Her presence in our lives will be sorely missed.

When you think of Hannah, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest.

Hannah was preceded in death by her grandmother, Marjorie Moore, whom she loved dearly. She leaves behind her parents, sister Emma and grandparents, Jon Moore and Patricia Clarkson; and aunts Mona Pearson, and Beth Clarkson as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

