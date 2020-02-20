

HELEN SIEGFRIED BOLGER



November 8, 1926 - February 14, 2020

Vibrant. Stylish. Witty. Generous. Faithful.

Born to Harry D. and Mary M. Siegfried, Helen was one of eight children, including her identical twin sister and best friend, Catherine. Raised in Philadelphia, PA, she graduated from Little Flower High School and attended Immaculata College. Helen approached her entire life with boundless energy, spirit and enthusiasm. Beautiful and polished, she met Bob, the love of her life, and as the wife of a successful executive, Helen was Bob's greatest champion. Together they traveled the world for both business and pleasure. They raised six children in Alexandria, VA with joy, humor, and so much love. Their hospitality to family and friends was legendary. Helen loved a good party and everyone loved to party with Helen. Helen was always considerate and kind; she knew no strangers and had genuine concern for those less fortunate. Above all, she was devout in her faith and aspired to exemplify God's message to love others.

Predeceased by Robert J. Bolger (Bob), her husband of 53 years; their daughter, Mary (Totsie), and all her siblings. Survived by her children Robert J. Bolger, Jr. (Holly), Cindy Deffenbaugh (Scott), Ann Bolger (Mike Melton), Cara Finucan (John), David Bolger (Mary Katherine Fahey); and her grandchildren Robert (Miranda), Nicholas, Madeleine (John), Cecelia, Gordon, Jeremy, Lilith, and Helen. Special thanks to Meskerem Belay, Fikerte Menigestu Bitew, and Kidst Liben who cared for Helen with such love, kindness and respect.

A Funeral Mass will be held at The Basilica of St. Mary in Alexandria, VA on February 22, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Poor Clare Monastery, 2505 Stonehedge Drive, Alexandria, VA 22306.