Of Alexandria, VA, passed away on October 17, 2020. Husband of the late Jane Wallace Olmsted. Father of Douglas A. Olmsted. He was predeceased by their daughter; Joyce SImmons. Her husband Craig still survives. A graveside service will be held today at 11 a.m. in Ivy Hill Cemetery.



