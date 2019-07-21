Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HUGH SOUTHERN. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

SOUTHERN HUGH SOUTHERN March 20, 1932-July 15, 2019 Hugh Southern, widely loved and respected cultural leader, died on July 15, 2019 in Northern Virginia of congestive heart failure. Well known for his work as Executive Director of Theater Development Fund (1968-1982), Mr. Southern created the TKTS Booth in New York City's Time's Square. This project opened the door to reduced price tickets to theater and dance attractions for thousands of local and national theater goers in New York. He was invited to communities across the US to help duplicate this successful new approach in these communities as well. The TKTS Booth in Leicester Square London is another result from his efforts. In 1982 he became the Deputy Chairman of Programs for the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) in Washington DC, a position he held until 1989 when he became Acting Chairman of NEA. It was the time at NEA of the "culture wars", and Hugh was noted for his diplomatic dealings with these attacks on federal funding for the arts. He was prominent on the Washington cultural and philanthropic scene working closely with many civic and foundation leaders in support of the arts. In 1989 he joined the Metropolitan Opera Association in New York as General Manager. Hugh Southern was born on March 20, 1932 in Newcastle-on-Tyne, England, the son of Norman and Phyllis Margaret (Hiller). He received his bachelor's degree from King's College Cambridge, England. Moving to New York from London in 1955 he became active in the theater community working as Treasurer for the Westport Country Playhouse in Connecticut. From 1959-1962 he was Administrative Manager of the Theatre Guild. From 1962-1965, he served as Assistant Director of the Repertory Theatre, Lincoln Center, and from 1965-1967 as its General Manager. During this period Mr. Southern also advised the Producers of Expo 67 in Montreal On the national front, Mr. Southern became Managing Associate for the San Francisco Opera in 1967-1968 leading its Western Opera Theater touring company. He was Acting Director of the New York State Council on Arts and a Director of both the New Dramatists, and the Film Forum. From 1978-1985 he was a trustee for the American Actor's Fund. Memberships include Trustee for Manhattan Country School, New York City, where he was its chairman, 1971-1974. He is survived by his wife Kathy Dwyer Southern and son Jaime Andres of McLean Virginia; children from a previous marriage Willian Norman Southern and daughter Hillary Llewellyn-Southern and three grandchildren, Cassandra, William John and Alexander Hugh; and four nieces and nephews and many cousins in Kent England. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in his honor to a favorite cultural institution of the givers' choice. A memoriam is being planned for the fall. Published in The Washington Post on July 21, 2019

